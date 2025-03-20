SE Louisiana visits Colorado following Masogayo’s 22-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (26-5, 20-2 Southland) at Colorado Buffaloes (20-12, 11-10 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts SE Louisiana after Jade Masogayo scored 22 points in Colorado’s 69-62 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

Colorado averages 17.4 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

SE Louisiana leads the Southland allowing just 52.3 points per game while holding opponents to 35.8% shooting.

Colorado scores 68.8 points, 16.5 more per game than the 52.3 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masogayo is averaging 12.5 points for the Buffaloes. Lior Garzon is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Arianna Patton is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 5.6 points. Alexius Horne is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 60.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 12.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.