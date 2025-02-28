SE Louisiana takes road win streak into matchup with Texas A&M-CC

SE Louisiana Lions (25-3, 19-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-15, 6-12 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana will try to keep its nine-game road win streak alive when the Lions take on Texas A&M-CC.

The Islanders are 6-7 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is third in the Southland with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Mireia Aguado averaging 8.0.

The Lions are 19-0 in conference play. SE Louisiana averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 25-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Texas A&M-CC averages 61.7 points, 9.3 more per game than the 52.4 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguado is averaging 10.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Islanders. Paige Allen is averaging 10.5 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the last 10 games.

Alexius Horne is averaging 14.6 points for the Lions. Jalencia Pierre is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Lions: 10-0, averaging 62.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.