SE Louisiana takes on Northwestern State following Buckley’s 21-point outing

Northwestern State Demons (13-15, 9-8 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (18-10, 12-5 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana takes on Northwestern State after Jakevion Buckley scored 21 points in SE Louisiana’s 83-65 win over the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Lions have gone 8-3 in home games. SE Louisiana scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Demons are 9-8 against conference opponents. Northwestern State is 3-4 in one-possession games.

SE Louisiana makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Northwestern State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Northwestern State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than SE Louisiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buckley is averaging 15.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lions. Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 17.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games.

Addison Patterson is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.