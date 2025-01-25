SE Louisiana takes on Incarnate Word, seeks 9th straight win

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-7, 5-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (14-3, 8-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana comes into a matchup against Incarnate Word as winners of eight straight games.

The Lions have gone 5-0 in home games. SE Louisiana is the leader in the Southland with 12.9 fast break points.

The Cardinals are 5-3 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

SE Louisiana averages 69.3 points, 11.5 more per game than the 57.8 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word scores 7.1 more points per game (63.3) than SE Louisiana gives up to opponents (56.2).

The Lions and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalencia Pierre is averaging 7.6 points, four assists and 2.4 steals for the Lions. Alexius Horne is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jorja Elliott is averaging 10.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Destiny Whitaker is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 12.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 12.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.