SE Louisiana takes on Incarnate Word, seeks 5th straight road win

SE Louisiana Lions (14-9, 8-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-12, 4-8 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Lions take on Incarnate Word.

The Cardinals are 8-4 in home games. Incarnate Word is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 8-4 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is the Southland leader with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Hines Jr. averaging 4.8.

Incarnate Word’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Incarnate Word allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jalin Anderson is averaging 15.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hines is averaging 16.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Lions. Carlos Paez is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.