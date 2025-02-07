SE Louisiana takes on Incarnate Word, looks for 5th straight road win

SE Louisiana Lions (14-9, 8-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-12, 4-8 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Lions take on Incarnate Word.

The Cardinals are 8-4 on their home court. Incarnate Word is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 8-4 in Southland play. SE Louisiana is the Southland leader with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Hines Jr. averaging 4.8.

Incarnate Word’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 72.6 points per game, 2.8 more than the 69.8 Incarnate Word gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pyke is averaging 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Davion Bailey is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hines is averaging 16.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Lions. Carlos Paez is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.