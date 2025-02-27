SE Louisiana plays UT Rio Grande Valley, looks for 25th victory this season

SE Louisiana Lions (24-3, 18-0 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-13, 11-7 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Lions visit the UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Vaqueros are 10-4 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley has an 8-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 18-0 against conference opponents. SE Louisiana is the best team in the Southland giving up just 52.5 points per game while holding opponents to 36.0% shooting.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 36.0% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana averages 6.3 more points per game (67.3) than UT Rio Grande Valley allows (61.0).

The Vaqueros and Lions square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is averaging 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Kayla Lorenz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Arianna Patton averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Alexius Horne is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 7-3, averaging 61.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Lions: 10-0, averaging 63.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 12.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.