SE Louisiana plays McNeese, seeks 9th straight home win

McNeese Cowgirls (8-16, 3-10 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (20-3, 14-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Lions take on McNeese.

The Lions are 9-0 on their home court. SE Louisiana averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 20-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cowgirls are 3-10 against Southland opponents. McNeese ranks ninth in the Southland with 11.8 assists per game led by Tyrielle Williams averaging 2.9.

SE Louisiana makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). McNeese has shot at a 37.8% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 36.1% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

The Lions and Cowgirls meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexius Horne is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Lions. Cheyanne Daniels is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the past 10 games.

Kiayra Ellis is averaging 9.1 points and 1.5 blocks for the Cowgirls. Paris Guillory is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 10-0, averaging 66.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.0 points per game.

Cowgirls: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.