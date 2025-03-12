SE Louisiana plays in Southland Tournament against the Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (18-12, 13-8 Southland) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (25-4, 19-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana and Incarnate Word meet in the Southland Tournament.

The Lions have gone 19-1 against Southland teams, with a 6-3 record in non-conference play. SE Louisiana is the top team in the Southland averaging 36.2 points in the paint. Cheyanne Daniels leads the Lions with 8.0.

The Cardinals’ record in Southland play is 13-8. Incarnate Word is ninth in the Southland with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Raimi McCrary averaging 5.7.

SE Louisiana’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word averages 9.9 more points per game (62.3) than SE Louisiana allows to opponents (52.4).

The teams meet for the third time this season. SE Louisiana won 62-43 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Daniels led SE Louisiana with 12 points, and Brynn Lusby led Incarnate Word with 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexius Horne is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Lions. Jalencia Pierre is averaging 8.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jorja Elliott is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Destiny Whitaker is averaging 9.8 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 61.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 11.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 61.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

