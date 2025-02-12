SE Louisiana Lions play the McNeese Cowgirls on 14-game win streak

McNeese Cowgirls (8-16, 3-10 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (20-3, 14-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana heads into a matchup with McNeese as winners of 14 games in a row.

The Lions have gone 9-0 at home. SE Louisiana is third in college basketball giving up 52.6 points per game while holding opponents to 36.1% shooting.

The Cowgirls are 3-10 against Southland opponents. McNeese allows 67.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

SE Louisiana scores 67.3 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 67.1 McNeese allows. McNeese averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than SE Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexius Horne is averaging 14.4 points for the Lions. Cheyanne Daniels is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kiayra Ellis is shooting 39.4% and averaging 9.1 points for the Cowgirls. Paris Guillory is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 10-0, averaging 66.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.0 points per game.

Cowgirls: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.