SE Louisiana Lions play in Southland Tournament against the Incarnate Word Cardinals

Incarnate Word Cardinals (16-15, 9-11 Southland) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (18-13, 12-8 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana plays in the Southland Tournament against Incarnate Word.

The Lions have gone 12-8 against Southland opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. SE Louisiana has a 7-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cardinals’ record in Southland games is 9-11. Incarnate Word has an 8-12 record against teams over .500.

SE Louisiana is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 73.1 points per game, 3.4 more than the 69.7 SE Louisiana gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 16.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Lions. Kam Burton is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Davion Bailey averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Dylan Hayman is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

