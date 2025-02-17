SE Louisiana hosts McNeese following Richards’ 21-point game

McNeese Cowboys (20-6, 14-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (17-9, 11-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -7.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits SE Louisiana after DJ Richards scored 21 points in McNeese’s 78-64 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions are 7-2 in home games. SE Louisiana is 7-6 against opponents over .500.

The Cowboys are 14-1 in conference matchups. McNeese is the top team in the Southland allowing only 63.9 points per game while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

SE Louisiana’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game McNeese allows. McNeese has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 16.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Lions. Jakevion Buckley is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Javohn Garcia is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Richards is averaging 12.2 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.