SE Louisiana hosts Houston Christian after Hines’ 22-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (9-11, 6-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (12-8, 6-3 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana takes on Houston Christian after Sam Hines Jr. scored 22 points in SE Louisiana’s 86-63 victory against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Lions are 4-1 in home games. SE Louisiana ranks sixth in the Southland with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Jakevion Buckley averaging 6.0.

The Huskies are 6-3 in conference play. Houston Christian is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

SE Louisiana averages 72.5 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 71.0 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than SE Louisiana gives up.

The Lions and Huskies square off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hines is averaging 16.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Lions. Kam Burton is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julian Mackey is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 14.8 points. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.