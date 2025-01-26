SE Louisiana hosts conference foe Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (5-13, 2-7 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (15-3, 9-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian plays SE Louisiana in Southland action Monday.

The Lions are 6-0 in home games. SE Louisiana is sixth in the Southland with 13.4 assists per game led by Jalencia Pierre averaging 3.9.

The Huskies are 2-7 in Southland play. Houston Christian is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SE Louisiana’s average of 3.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian’s 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than SE Louisiana has given up to its opponents (37.4%).

The Lions and Huskies face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Lions. Alexius Horne is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Erin Maguire is scoring 10.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Huskies. Tiffany Tullis is averaging six points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 11.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 50.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.