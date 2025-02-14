SE Louisiana and Nicholls square off in conference matchup

Nicholls Colonels (16-8, 9-6 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (21-3, 15-0 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tanita Swift and Nicholls visit Alexius Horne and SE Louisiana in Southland action.

The Lions have gone 10-0 in home games. SE Louisiana averages 67.2 points while outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game.

The Colonels are 9-6 in Southland play. Nicholls has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

SE Louisiana makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Nicholls has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Nicholls averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that SE Louisiana gives up.

The Lions and Colonels square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalencia Pierre is averaging 7.2 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Lions. Horne is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Swift is averaging 14.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonels. Britiya Curtis is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 10-0, averaging 64.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 12.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.4 points per game.

Colonels: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.