Scovens leads Army against Navy after 22-point game

Army Black Knights (15-10, 9-4 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (9-17, 6-7 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits Navy after Josh Scovens scored 22 points in Army’s 64-60 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Midshipmen have gone 6-5 in home games. Navy leads the Patriot League in rebounding, averaging 33.5 boards. Aidan Kehoe leads the Midshipmen with 9.7 rebounds.

The Black Knights are 9-4 against Patriot League opponents. Army ranks fourth in the Patriot League with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Allenspach averaging 2.8.

Navy’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Army gives up. Army scores 5.7 more points per game (75.9) than Navy gives up to opponents (70.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Benigni is averaging 18.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Midshipmen. Jordan Pennick is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Rucker is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Black Knights. Ryan Curry is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.