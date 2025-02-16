Scott leads No. 9 St. John’s against No. 24 Creighton after 22-point showing

Creighton Bluejays (18-7, 11-3 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (21-4, 12-2 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 St. John’s plays No. 24 Creighton after Aaron Scott scored 22 points in St. John’s 73-71 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Red Storm are 15-0 in home games. St. John’s is the top team in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Bluejays are 11-3 against Big East opponents. Creighton ranks second in the Big East with 16.6 assists per game led by Steven Ashworth averaging 6.8.

St. John’s scores 78.2 points, 9.9 more per game than the 68.3 Creighton allows. Creighton averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game St. John’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Luis is shooting 44.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Red Storm. Scott is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ryan Kalkbrenner is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Bluejays. Ashworth is averaging 16.6 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.