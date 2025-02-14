Scott leads Middle Tennessee against Western Kentucky after 24-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-6, 8-3 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (18-6, 10-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays Western Kentucky after Ta’Mia Scott scored 24 points in Middle Tennessee’s 76-43 win over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Raiders have gone 10-0 at home. Middle Tennessee is third in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Anastasiia Boldyreva leads the Raiders with 9.8 boards.

The Hilltoppers have gone 8-3 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky averages 15.8 assists per game to lead the CUSA, paced by Alexis Mead with 4.0.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points higher than the 32.6% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

The Raiders and Hilltoppers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is scoring 16.5 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Raiders. Boldyreva is averaging 16.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.4 blocks over the last 10 games.

Josie Gilvin is averaging 11 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Hilltoppers. Mead is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 65.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.7 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

