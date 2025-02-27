Scott leads Middle Tennessee against New Mexico State after 20-point outing

New Mexico State Aggies (15-12, 8-6 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (21-6, 13-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays New Mexico State after Ta’Mia Scott scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee’s 59-46 win against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Raiders are 11-0 on their home court. Middle Tennessee scores 65.6 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 8-6 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State ranks ninth in the CUSA with 11.6 assists per game led by Molly Kaiser averaging 2.4.

Middle Tennessee scores 65.6 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 63.0 New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Middle Tennessee gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is averaging 16.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Anastasiia Boldyreva is averaging 16.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Jaila Harding is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 7.9 points. Kaiser is shooting 44.3% and averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 64.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

