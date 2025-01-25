Scott and the Bryant Bulldogs visit conference foe Binghamton

Bryant Bulldogs (10-9, 3-3 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-8, 3-3 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jadyn Weltz and Binghamton host Nia Scott and Bryant in America East action.

The Bearcats have gone 7-3 at home. Binghamton leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 31.7 boards. Bella Pucci paces the Bearcats with 5.3 rebounds.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-3 against America East opponents. Bryant is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Binghamton makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Bryant averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Binghamton allows.

The Bearcats and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weltz averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Yanniah Boyd is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games.

Mia Mancini is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.4 points. Ali Brigham is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 61.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 51.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

