Scott and Middle Tennessee host New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies (15-12, 8-6 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (21-6, 13-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts New Mexico State after Ta’Mia Scott scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee’s 59-46 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Raiders have gone 11-0 at home. Middle Tennessee averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 19-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Aggies have gone 8-6 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 42.2% New Mexico State allows to opponents. New Mexico State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Middle Tennessee gives up.

The Raiders and Aggies square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anastasiia Boldyreva is averaging 15.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.5 blocks for the Raiders. Jalynn Gregory is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaila Harding is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 7.9 points. Molly Kaiser is shooting 44.3% and averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 9-1, averaging 64.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.9 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.