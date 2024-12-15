Saquon Barkley slowed by ‘minor’ injury, loses ground in pursuit of Dickerson’s record

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had a setback in his chase of the NFL season rushing record when he appeared slowed by an undisclosed injury.

After topping 100 yards rushing in each of his last four games, Barkley ran for 65 yards on 19 carries — a 3.4-yard average and his second-lowest total of the season — in Philadelphia’s 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Barkley remained the NFL rushing leader with 1,688 yards — though he lost ground in pursuit of record holder Eric Dickerson and his 2,105 yards for the Los Angeles Rams in 1984.

Barkley needs 418 yards over the final three games — just over 139 yards per game — to break Dickerson’s record. The 27-year-old Barkley has topped that total five times this season.

Barkley was drilled in the right knee by Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick and then landed on his right shoulder late in the first quarter. He was briefly examined and returned to the sideline with his helmet in hand.

He rushed two times for 3 yards after the hit, then didn’t have another carry until after halftime.

Barkley declined to say exactly what bothered him, only that his right knee was fine and he was not injured on Fitzpatrick’s hit.

“Nothing crazy. Little minor,” Barkley said. “Get ready for next week.”

The Eagles (12-2) can clinch the NFC East with a win next Sunday at Washington. Their final two games are both at home, against Dallas and the New York Giants.

Barkley left the New York Giants in the offseason and signed a three-year deal worth $26 million guaranteed to join the Eagles, who made him the highest-paid running back in franchise history.

