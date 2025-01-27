Santos leads Dayton against Saint Bonaventure after 24-point performance

Dayton Flyers (14-6, 4-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-6, 3-5 A-10)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on Saint Bonaventure after Nate Santos scored 24 points in Dayton’s 77-72 win against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Bonnies have gone 8-2 at home. Saint Bonaventure is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flyers are 4-3 against A-10 opponents. Dayton averages 16.2 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Malachi Smith with 6.0.

Saint Bonaventure makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Dayton averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Saint Bonaventure allows.

The Bonnies and Flyers meet Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bonnies. Noel Brown is averaging 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games.

Santos is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 14.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. Javon Bennett is shooting 48.8% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.