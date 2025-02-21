Santa Clara visits Portland following Pollerd’s 21-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (14-14, 8-10 WCC) at Portland Pilots (25-3, 14-3 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on Portland after Olivia Pollerd scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 68-51 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Pilots are 14-2 in home games. Portland averages 18.5 assists per game to lead the WCC, paced by McKelle Meek with 4.4.

The Broncos are 8-10 in conference matchups. Santa Clara is seventh in the WCC scoring 62.5 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

Portland makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Santa Clara averages 62.5 points per game, equal to what Portland allows.

The Pilots and Broncos match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mark is averaging 11.5 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Pilots. Emme Shearer is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pollerd is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Broncos. Alana Goodchild is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.