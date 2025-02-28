Santa Clara visits Fisher and Pacific

Santa Clara Broncos (19-11, 11-6 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (9-22, 4-13 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Santa Clara after Elijah Fisher scored 23 points in Pacific’s 81-73 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Tigers have gone 5-9 in home games. Pacific is 5-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Broncos are 11-6 in WCC play. Santa Clara is second in the WCC scoring 80.9 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

Pacific is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Santa Clara allows to opponents. Santa Clara has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fisher is shooting 49.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Tigers. Lamar Washington is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Adama Bal is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 13.4 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.