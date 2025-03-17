Santa Clara, UC Riverside play in NIT

UC Riverside Highlanders (21-12, 14-7 Big West) at Santa Clara Broncos (20-12, 12-7 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays UC Riverside in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Broncos are 12-7 against WCC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Santa Clara averages 81.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Highlanders are 14-7 against Big West teams. UC Riverside is 8-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Santa Clara makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than UC Riverside has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). UC Riverside has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 43.4% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Santa Clara won 96-54 in the last matchup on Nov. 20. Christoph Tilly led the Broncos with 20 points, and Rikus Schulte led the Highlanders with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny O’Neil is averaging 7.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Barrington Hargress is averaging 20.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Highlanders. Isaiah Moses is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.