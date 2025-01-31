Santa Clara takes on Pacific after Stewart’s 24-point game

Pacific Tigers (7-17, 2-8 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-9, 6-4 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on Pacific after Carlos Stewart scored 24 points in Santa Clara’s 67-54 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Broncos are 8-3 in home games. Santa Clara scores 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-8 in WCC play. Pacific has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Santa Clara averages 79.6 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 75.1 Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 70.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 74.3 Santa Clara allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 13.5 points. Stewart is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Elias Ralph is averaging 16.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Elijah Fisher is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.