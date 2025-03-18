Santa Clara plays UC Riverside in NIT matchup

UC Riverside Highlanders (21-12, 14-7 Big West) at Santa Clara Broncos (20-12, 12-7 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara and UC Riverside square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Broncos have gone 12-7 against WCC opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Santa Clara is second in the WCC scoring 81.3 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Highlanders’ record in Big West games is 14-7. UC Riverside ranks fourth in the Big West with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Armotrading averaging 4.0.

Santa Clara averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 7.7 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Santa Clara allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Santa Clara won 96-54 in the last meeting on Nov. 20. Christoph Tilly led the Broncos with 20 points, and Rikus Schulte led the Highlanders with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Barrington Hargress is averaging 20.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Highlanders. Isaiah Moses is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 82.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.