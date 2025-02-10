Santa Clara plays Saint Mary’s (CA) following Mahi’s 28-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (17-9, 9-4 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (21-4, 11-1 WCC)

Moraga, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on Saint Mary’s (CA) after Elijah Mahi scored 28 points in Santa Clara’s 93-70 win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Gaels have gone 12-1 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) is sixth in college basketball with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Saxen averaging 4.2 offensive boards.

The Broncos have gone 9-4 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 13.8 points and six assists for the Gaels. Saxen is averaging 12 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Adama Bal is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.