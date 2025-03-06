Santa Clara plays in WCC Tournament against the Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (13-15, 7-13 WCC) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (14-16, 8-12 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces Loyola Marymount in the WCC Tournament.

The Broncos’ record in WCC play is 8-12, and their record is 6-4 in non-conference games. Santa Clara ranks seventh in the WCC with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Kaya Ingram averaging 8.0.

The Lions are 7-13 against WCC teams. Loyola Marymount ranks sixth in the WCC shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

Santa Clara is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Loyola Marymount allows to opponents. Loyola Marymount averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Santa Clara allows.

The teams did not face off in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Pollerd is scoring 16.4 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Broncos. Ingram is averaging 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 35.8% over the past 10 games.

Naudia Evans is averaging 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Maya Hernandez is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 57.7 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.