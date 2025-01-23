Santa Clara hosts Washington State after Bryan’s 35-point showing

Washington State Cougars (15-5, 5-2 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-7, 5-2 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on Washington State after Tyeree Bryan scored 35 points in Santa Clara’s 103-99 win against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Broncos are 7-2 in home games. Santa Clara scores 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 5-2 against WCC opponents. Washington State is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

Santa Clara averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Washington State allows. Washington State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Santa Clara gives up.

The Broncos and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is averaging 14 points for the Broncos. Christoph Tilly is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Nate Calmese is averaging 17.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cougars. LeJuan Watts is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 85.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 81.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.