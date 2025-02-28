Santa Clara hosts Gonzaga following Ejim’s 21-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-9, 16-3 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-15, 8-11 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga plays Santa Clara after Yvonne Ejim scored 21 points in Gonzaga’s 72-56 victory against the Pacific Tigers.

The Broncos are 7-7 on their home court. Santa Clara gives up 64.3 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 16-3 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ejim averaging 3.1.

Santa Clara is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Gonzaga allows to opponents. Gonzaga averages 68.5 points per game, 4.2 more than the 64.3 Santa Clara allows to opponents.

The Broncos and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Pollerd is averaging 16.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Broncos. Kaya Ingram is averaging 11.3 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Ejim is averaging 21.1 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.