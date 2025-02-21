Sandfort leads Iowa against Washington after 25-point showing

Washington Huskies (13-13, 4-11 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-12, 5-10 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts Washington after Payton Sandfort scored 25 points in Iowa’s 80-78 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Hawkeyes have gone 11-5 at home. Iowa has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies have gone 4-11 against Big Ten opponents. Washington is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iowa scores 83.9 points, 10.2 more per game than the 73.7 Washington gives up. Washington averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Iowa gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sandfort averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Josh Dix is shooting 46.9% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Great Osobor is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Tyler Harris is averaging 12.6 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 2-8, averaging 74.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

