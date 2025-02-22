Sandfort and Iowa host Washington

Washington Huskies (13-13, 4-11 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (14-12, 5-10 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -6.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts Washington after Payton Sandfort scored 25 points in Iowa’s 80-78 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Hawkeyes have gone 11-5 at home. Iowa is second in college basketball with 18.6 assists per game led by Brock Harding averaging 5.5.

The Huskies have gone 4-11 against Big Ten opponents. Washington has a 5-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Iowa averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Washington gives up. Washington’s 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (48.0%).

The Hawkeyes and Huskies face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Freeman is scoring 16.7 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hawkeyes. Sandfort is averaging 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Great Osobor is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.0 points for the Huskies. Tyler Harris is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 2-8, averaging 74.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

