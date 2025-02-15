Sanders, Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils to host Bryant and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-17, 3-8 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-21, 1-10 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Mississippi Valley State and Alabama A&M face off on Saturday.

The Delta Devils are 2-4 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 3-8 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M ranks ninth in the SWAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Mississippi Valley State averages 53.1 points per game, 28.2 fewer points than the 81.3 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 76.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 82.5 Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arthur Tate is scoring 10.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 9.3 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games.

Anthony Bryant is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Darius Ford is averaging 8.2 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 55.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 74.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.