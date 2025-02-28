Sanders leads Nevada against UNLV after 27-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (16-12, 8-9 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (15-13, 9-8 MWC)

Las Vegas; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays UNLV after Kobe Sanders scored 27 points in Nevada’s 84-61 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rebels have gone 9-5 at home. UNLV is seventh in the MWC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Rob Whaley Jr. averaging 1.5.

The Wolf Pack are 8-9 in MWC play. Nevada has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNLV’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Nevada allows. Nevada averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than UNLV gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Rebels. Julian Rishwain is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nick Davidson is shooting 51.7% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wolf Pack. Xavier Dusell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 26.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.