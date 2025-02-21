Sanders and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils visit conference foe Texas Southern

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-23, 1-12 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (11-15, 8-5 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State takes on Texas Southern in SWAC action Saturday.

The Tigers are 7-4 in home games. Texas Southern has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Delta Devils are 1-12 in SWAC play. Mississippi Valley State is 2-22 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas Southern is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points lower than the 50.0% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Texas Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Jaylin Jackson-Posey is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Arthur Tate is scoring 10.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 7.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 54.8 points, 25.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

