San Jose State visits Wyoming after Fertig’s 30-point game

San Jose State Spartans (10-15, 3-9 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (15-9, 9-3 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts San Jose State after Allyson Fertig scored 30 points in Wyoming’s 64-56 win against the Air Force Falcons.

The Cowgirls have gone 8-2 at home. Wyoming is sixth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 31.3 rebounds. Fertig leads the Cowgirls with 10.3 boards.

The Spartans are 3-9 against conference opponents. San Jose State is 5-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Wyoming’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Wyoming allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fertig is averaging 19.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Cowgirls. Malene Pedersen is averaging 14.8 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Sydni Summers is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Amiah Simmons is averaging 19.2 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.