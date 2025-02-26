San Jose State visits Utah State after Simmons’ 22-point showing

San Jose State Spartans (10-18, 3-12 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (2-25, 1-14 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces Utah State after Amiah Simmons scored 22 points in San Jose State’s 82-60 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Aggies are 1-10 on their home court. Utah State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Spartans are 3-12 in conference games. San Jose State allows 70.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.4 points per game.

Utah State averages 64.3 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 70.7 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (45.6%).

The Aggies and Spartans match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Stubbs is shooting 38.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Aggies. Elise Livingston is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Djessira Diawara is averaging 8.3 points and six rebounds for the Spartans. Simmons is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 66.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.