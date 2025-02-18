San Jose State visits Falslev and Utah State

San Jose State Spartans (12-15, 5-10 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (22-4, 12-3 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts San Jose State after Mason Falslev scored 27 points in Utah State’s 82-79 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Aggies are 12-2 on their home court. Utah State scores 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

The Spartans are 5-10 against conference opponents. San Jose State ranks seventh in the MWC scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Josh Uduje averaging 7.9.

Utah State makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). San Jose State averages 73.3 points per game, 3.4 more than the 69.9 Utah State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Martinez is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Aggies. Falslev is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Uduje is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Latrell Davis is averaging 16.8 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

