San Jose State visits Agbim and Wyoming

San Jose State Spartans (12-16, 5-11 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (12-15, 5-11 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts San Jose State after Obi Agbim scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 69-62 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Cowboys are 8-5 in home games. Wyoming is 4-4 in one-possession games.

The Spartans have gone 5-11 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Wyoming scores 67.7 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 73.9 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 72.7 points per game, 1.9 more than the 70.8 Wyoming allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agbim is averaging 17.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys. Dontaie Allen is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Will McClendon is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 12 points. Latrell Davis is shooting 51.8% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.