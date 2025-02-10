San Jose State plays conference foe San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (15-6, 8-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (12-13, 5-8 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Uduje and San Jose State host Miles Byrd and San Diego State in MWC play.

The Spartans have gone 6-5 at home. San Jose State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aztecs are 8-4 in MWC play. San Diego State ranks third in the MWC with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Magoon Gwath averaging 5.4.

San Jose State scores 74.2 points, 11.1 more per game than the 63.1 San Diego State allows. San Diego State averages 71.2 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 72.9 San Jose State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will McClendon is averaging 12 points for the Spartans. Uduje is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Byrd is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Aztecs. Gwath is averaging 10.6 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.