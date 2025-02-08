San Jose State hosts Nevada after Givens’ 20-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (10-14, 5-6 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-15, 2-9 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces San Jose State after Lexie Givens scored 20 points in Nevada’s 69-61 win against the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans are 6-7 on their home court. San Jose State ranks sixth in the MWC with 13.3 assists per game led by Sydni Summers averaging 2.6.

The Wolf Pack are 5-6 against MWC opponents. Nevada is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

San Jose State is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Nevada allows to opponents. Nevada has shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 41.2% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The Spartans and Wolf Pack face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Finau Tonga is averaging 9.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Summers is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Givens is averaging 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Victoria Davis is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 62.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.