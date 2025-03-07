San Jose State hosts Fresno State, aims to stop home losing streak

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-24, 2-17 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (13-18, 6-13 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State is looking to end its three-game home losing streak with a victory over Fresno State.

The Spartans have gone 6-8 in home games. San Jose State is seventh in the MWC with 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Josh Uduje averaging 8.1.

The Bulldogs are 2-17 in conference play. Fresno State is 1-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

San Jose State scores 72.4 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 80.1 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Vaihola is averaging 7.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Latrell Davis is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Weaver is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.5 points. Brian Amuneke is shooting 48.9% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.