San Francisco visits Jamerson and San Diego

San Francisco Dons (20-7, 10-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-23, 1-13 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts San Francisco after Steven Jamerson II scored 24 points in San Diego’s 88-81 loss to the Pepperdine Waves.

The Toreros have gone 4-11 at home. San Diego has a 1-15 record against teams over .500.

The Dons are 10-4 in conference games. San Francisco averages 75.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

San Diego is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 43.2% San Francisco allows to opponents. San Francisco has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kjay Bradley Jr. is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals. Tony Duckett is shooting 36.4% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

Malik Thomas is averaging 19.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 0-10, averaging 71.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

