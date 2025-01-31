San Francisco takes on Santa Clara in conference showdown

Santa Clara Broncos (11-11, 5-7 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (10-11, 7-5 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Santa Clara in a matchup of WCC teams.

The Dons are 7-2 on their home court. San Francisco averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Broncos are 5-7 in WCC play. Santa Clara is 3-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

San Francisco is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 38.4% Santa Clara allows to opponents. Santa Clara averages 63.5 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 64.7 San Francisco gives up to opponents.

The Dons and Broncos square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Trawally Porta is averaging 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Dons. Freja Werth is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Pollerd is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 16 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. Malia Latu is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.