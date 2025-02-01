San Francisco takes home win streak into matchup with Washington State

Washington State Cougars (15-8, 5-5 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (17-6, 7-3 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Washington State aiming to continue its 10-game home winning streak.

The Dons are 13-0 on their home court. San Francisco is sixth in the WCC scoring 76.1 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Cougars are 5-5 in WCC play. Washington State is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

San Francisco makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Washington State scores 12.3 more points per game (80.0) than San Francisco allows (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams is averaging 14 points and 4.3 assists for the Dons. Malik Thomas is averaging 19.7 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Nate Calmese is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Dane Erikstrup is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

