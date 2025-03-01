San Francisco plays San Diego following Werth’s 26-point game

San Diego Toreros (6-22, 2-17 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (13-15, 10-9 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays San Diego after Freja Werth scored 26 points in San Francisco’s 68-67 loss to the Portland Pilots.

The Dons are 8-4 on their home court. San Francisco ranks fourth in the WCC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Sol Castro averaging 3.0.

The Toreros are 2-17 in conference matchups.

San Francisco averages 65.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 65.5 San Diego allows. San Diego has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Werth is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Dons. Emma Trawally Porta is averaging 9.6 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kylie Horstmeyer is averaging 13.3 points for the Toreros. Truitt Reilly is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 59.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.