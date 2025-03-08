San Francisco Dons play the Loyola Marymount Lions in WCC Tournament

Loyola Marymount Lions (14-15, 8-13 WCC) vs. San Francisco Dons (14-15, 11-9 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco takes on Loyola Marymount in the WCC Tournament.

The Dons are 11-9 against WCC opponents and 3-6 in non-conference play. San Francisco ranks fifth in the WCC with 14.2 assists per game led by Luana Leite averaging 4.4.

The Lions are 8-13 against WCC teams. Loyola Marymount ranks fourth in the WCC allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

San Francisco averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 38.7% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 39.9% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Trawally Porta is averaging 10.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Dons. Freja Werth is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Naudia Evans is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Lions. Maya Hernandez is averaging 13.8 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 60.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.