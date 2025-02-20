San Diego visits Portland following Burnham’s 31-point game

San Diego Toreros (6-19, 2-14 WCC) at Portland Pilots (24-3, 13-3 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces San Diego after Maisie Burnham scored 31 points in Portland’s 84-79 win over the Washington State Cougars.

The Pilots have gone 13-2 at home. Portland has a 19-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Toreros are 2-14 against conference opponents. San Diego has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Portland averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.8 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 41.1% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

The Pilots and Toreros match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burnham is averaging 16.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Pilots. Emme Shearer is averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Kylie Horstmeyer is shooting 49.8% and averaging 12.6 points for the Toreros. Truitt Reilly is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

